Three injured in hit-and-run in Fort Myers Monday

Police are searching for a driver who hit a group of people in a parking lot and sped off.

Witnesses say a woman driving a red, four-door car plowed into pedestrians just off Marsh Avenue in Fort Myers Monday afternoon.

Fort Myers Police are on scene investigating whether the hit-and-run was intentional.

FMPD says one adult and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and all three individuals are expected to be okay.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft