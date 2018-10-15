FORT MYERS
Three injured in hit-and-run in Fort Myers Monday
Police are searching for a driver who hit a group of people in a parking lot and sped off.
Witnesses say a woman driving a red, four-door car plowed into pedestrians just off Marsh Avenue in Fort Myers Monday afternoon.
Fort Myers Police are on scene investigating whether the hit-and-run was intentional.
FMPD says one adult and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and all three individuals are expected to be okay.