Naples Park homicide victim identified; suspect named and on the loose

A victim is named and a suspect is wanted in the killing of a Sarasota man in Naples Park.

Law enforcement issued a warrant for Daniel Davenport, 31, of Sarasota, for the killing of Sergio Hostins, 55.

Hostins was a Sarasota resident who was reported missing on Oct. 8. and his remains were found in a home on 102nd Avenue N. on Oct. 12.

Naples Police arrived on the scene of the homicide after two home renovation workers reported a “foul smell” in the area, according to police reports form the incident.

Davenport has eight previous arrests in Sarasota County. These crimes consisted of battery on an officer or firefighter, domestic battery by strangulation, and fraud.

At this time, detectives have reason to believe Davenport may be in the Tampa Bay area, driving Hostins’ vehicle; a green Subaru Forester bearing Florida license plate IE801K.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Davenport and asking anyone who sees him or the described vehicle, to immediately contact the agency’s Criminal Investigation Section at (941)861-4900 or dial 911.

Despite this death, the county has experienced less of these violent crimes in the previous year. Homicide deaths in Collier County have declined by more than 30 percent in the last year.