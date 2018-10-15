Florida International Airshow in Punta Gorda this weekend

The Florida International Airshow takes place this Friday- Sunday at the Punta Gorda Airport.

The gates for the event on Friday will open at 5 pm with performances taking place at 5:30 pm- 8:30 pm.

For Saturday and Sunday gates open at 9 am with performances beginning from 12 pm- 3:30 pm.

Be sure to pack your sunscreen and event chairs. Chairs will be available for rent at the event if you do not want to carry your own.

Outside food, alcoholic beverages, carry-in packages, coolers, large beach umbrellas, and pets are not permitted (excluding certified service animals).

Smoking is not allowed inside the gates, except in the smoking area.

Drones are not permitted, if attending with young children, please consider bringing ear protection.