Melee ensues in the water as suspect throws rocks at deputies

An Englewood man faces charges of aggravated battery for throwing rocks and pieces of concrete at deputies before fighting with his father, all while in the water at a marina.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday morning near Waterside Drive and Maryland Avenue in Englewood.

A caller reported a man, later identified as Joshua Kelly Gault, 32, walking down the road swinging a metal pipe and yelling about guns.

As deputies arrived on scene they told Gault to stop, but he ran through Stump Pass Marina and jumped in the water, deputies say.

A report says Gault started throwing objects from the water at the deputies, who had commandeered a boat at the marina in an attempt to corral him. Gault began swimming south and continued to to throw things at the deputies, including large pieces of cement. They say one of the rocks hit a deputy in the head.

Later, Gault’s father arrived and entered the shallow water in an attempt to calm down his son.

Gault started fighting with his father, attempting to hold him under water, according to CCSO. Deputies went after the suspect in the water but he swam away.

It took marine units from Englewood Fire, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to finally arrest Gault who ultimately surrendered 3.5 hours after deputies were called.

Joshua Gault is charged with Aggravated Battery on an Officer/Firefighter, Aggravated Assault on an Officer/Firefighter, Aggravated Battery, and Resisting an Officer With Violence.

The deputy who was struck in the head by a rock thrown by Gault suffered minor injuries.

