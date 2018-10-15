Fort Myers remains in critical condition after Thomas Street shooting

The victim has been identified in a Wednesday early morning shooting in Fort Myers.

Fort Fort Myers police say, Anthony Malika Presley, 35, of Fort Myers, was shot during an incident at a home on Thomas Street, near Franklin Park Elementary.

Presley remains in critical condition at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses in the case as well as a person of interest.

Fort Myers Police Department Captain Jay Rodriguez said in a statement, “While this investigation remains active, we can confirm that this incident is in no way related to any other incident(s) that occurred within the city of Fort Myers. Investigators have determined this to be an isolated incident specific to this location,”

We’ll continue to work to confirm information and update this story.

Writer: WINK News