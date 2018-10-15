Fort Myers man sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2016

Judge in the 20th Circuit Court of Florida sentenced Timothy Dortch, Jr., to life in prison on Monday afternoon.

Dortch, 24-years-old, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting at within or into a vehicle, and second degree aggravated assault.

The conviction was ruled in May 2016.

It was a result of an altercation between the two men that began after a small argument. Dortch proceeded to murder Tyrone Morse, 41-years-old, a well-known person within the Harlem Heights community.

Following the murder, Dortch lead police on a statewide manhunt. He was later captured by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force team at a Motel 6 in Spring Hill.

He was previously arrested for homicide, according to Lee County arrest records, in 2009.

