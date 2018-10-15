Timothy Dortch
Timothy Dortch, 24, sentence to life in prison on Monday afternoon.
Fort Myers man sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2016

Published: October 15, 2018 4:07 PM EDT
Updated: October 15, 2018 4:12 PM EDT

Judge in the 20th Circuit Court of Florida sentenced Timothy Dortch, Jr., to life in prison on Monday afternoon.

Dortch, 24-years-old, was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting at within or into a vehicle, and second degree aggravated assault.

The conviction was ruled in May 2016.

It was a result of an altercation between the two men that began after a small argument. Dortch proceeded to murder Tyrone Morse, 41-years-old, a well-known person within the Harlem Heights community.

Following the murder, Dortch lead police on a statewide manhunt. He was later captured by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force team at a Motel 6 in Spring Hill.

He was previously arrested for homicide, according to Lee County arrest records, in 2009.

