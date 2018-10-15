Bicyclist hit by tractor trailer debris, shuts down Evans Avenue

Granite from a tractor trailer hit a bicyclist Monday morning. A section of Evens Ave. shut down soon afterward.

The bicyclist was taken by an ambulance and transported to a local hospital. The person was reported to have minor injuries.

Bicycle rides account for 1 percent of all trips in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. But bicyclists face a higher risk of crash-related injuries and deaths than motor vehicle occupants.

Writer: Michael Mora