Water activists to host Florida Economic Water Summit Monday

Activist organizations will host a town hall meeting to discuss the impact of blue-green algae and red tide Monday evening/

Algae and red tide health effects have been the center of the last few Calusa Waterkeeper town halls, but Monday’s Florida Economic Water Summit will tackle a different angle of the water crisis.

The meeting will focus on real estate, tourism and hospitality, and charter and commercial fishing.

“If you have any interest in buying a house, selling a house, or starting a business this would be a good event to attend,” said John Cassani, biologist & “Calusa Waterkeeper.”

Industry leaders will gather with scientists to discuss the water quality crisis and the damage to the region’s economy.

For those like Wanderson Couto, the water is his passion.

“I dive master and scuba dive all over the place. And I just spent three months you know not able to like reach the ocean,” he said. “I have a friend that owns dive industry you know dive shop and it’s been very slow lately.”

And while Wanderson hopes to attend the meeting, Paul Joslyn thinks actions speak louder than words.

“Right now it’s better but it would be nice if somebody would actually do something about it instead of just talking about it,” Joslyn said. “It’s talked about a lot but very little action happens.”

The Calusa Waterkeepers are expecting their biggest turnout so far with hundreds in attendance.

The event is being held at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater 1380 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33907 and starts at 6:00 p.m.

For more information and tickets you can visit their event page HERE.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

