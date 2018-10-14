Flu season takes its first Florida victim with child death

Child becomes Florida’s first death of the flu season, health officials say the child had not been vaccinated, according to the state.

A child has become the first person to die of the flu this season in Florida, according to state health officials.

The child, who tested positive for influenza B, died sometime during the week of Sept. 30 — although privacy concerns prevent officials from saying exactly where.

State epidemiologists say the victim had not been vaccinated and was otherwise healthy before getting the flu.

Hillsborough County saw two flu or flu-like outbreaks in schools during the first week of this season. But, health official confirmed to this child’s death was not in Hillsborough County.

The county has not seen any pediatric flu deaths so far this season. Last season, the county had one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Author: WTSP