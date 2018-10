Bands and bikers hold fundraiser in Cape Coral for Michael victims

Crossroads Grill & Lounge in Cape Coral held a special poker run fundraiser Sunday to help victims of Hurricane Michael and Florence.

Cheryl Naberhaus is rallying the Southwest Florida biker and music community to help those recovering from the two Category 4 storms.

WINK News reporter Anika Henanger was live at the event. Watch the full segment above.

They plan on hosting another event November 18 in Charlotte County.

Reporter: Anika Henanger