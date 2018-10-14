93X Taco Fest exudes positive vibes

History is vague about the origins of the taco.

Leading experts believe “taco” referred to small charges used to excavate ore at 18th century Mexican silver mines. Paper would be wrapped around gunpowder, then placed in holes carved in rock.

These small pieces of dynamite were fiery, like a spicy, delicious taco. Since that first historical reference, the taco has become a national delicacy, enjoyed at events such as Taco Fest, to celebrate life with friends and family.

On Sunday at 93X Taco Fest, there will be no shortage of positive vibes. These delectable treats will be offered from a variety of local food vendors in a hard shell or a soft shell, plus with a variety of tasty fillings in between.

The tacos start at $2.

Live entertainment, with local music performed by Wilder Sons, SowFlo, and Soulixer, comes with $10 admission for adults. Liquor proceeds will be allocated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lee County. For kids, $5 admission includes access to an all-you-can-play zone, which features inflatables, crafts and games.

93X Taco Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Bonita Springs at Riverside Park.

Writer: Michael Mora