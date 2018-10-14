At least four rescued after boat accident near Captiva

At least four people were recovered from the water between Captiva and Pine Island after an accident involving two boats Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

The rescued boaters were taken to the Punta Rassa boat ramp and three are now being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital.

FWC says a smaller boat was going fast with four people on board when they hit the wake of a larger boat.

The four people were thrown from the smaller boat into the water.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

