Youth football shows support for those fighting cancer.

Youth league football started early on Saturday morning at Golden Gate High School, and the young athletes took the field wearing pink to honor their loved ones battling cancer.

Golden Gate youth football hosted the “Tackle Cancer” competitions.

“We’re playing for my mother in law, which would be Alex’s grandma, she had breast cancer.

instead of trying to have today and this month as like a morning stage we’re trying to do it more of a celebration today was the first day that we get to see all the teams and the breast cancer jerseys and the all the kids are excited getting to hear some of the things that other players have gone through in their families,” Michelle Hunt shared.

Every Titan team, ages 5 to 14, wore pink jerseys and other tributes to those fighting cancer.

“TJ is representing on his shirt, both of his great grandmothers that passed away with cancer, so he’s representing the fight and today’s he’s really fighting because he’s playing an awesome game,” said Laverne Thomas.

During the game funds were raised for the American Cancer Society. They will donate $500 to the ACS and will prepare the families to begin a Youth Titan Campaign to raise additional funds before next year’s American Cancer walk in April.