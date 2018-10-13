South Trail fire fighters install detectors in homes for free

South Trail firefighters walked home to home in the south side of the Villas neighborhood and installed free smoke alarms for residents that needed them.

For the past 27 years, during Fire Prevention Week, STFD personnel have a smoke alarm check and giveaway.

Over 4,000 smoke alarms have been distributed since 1992.

Free battery-powered smoke alarms and batteries are available year-round for South Trail Fire District residents, while supplies last.