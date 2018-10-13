Fort Myers Villas Civic Association hosts Halloween pet adoption event

Fort Myers Villas Civic Association hosted a dog adoption event where pooches dress up in Halloween costumes to win prizes.

There were even on-site pet adoptions for anybody that was looking for a new animal friend.

Organizers say it’s a great chance to see different pets out there that need a forever home.

“This is a good event some for people who can’t even bring home a friend today it gets me and my family interested in adopting a dog. We don’t know of the different non-profits out there.” said the organizer of the event.

This was the first year of the event.