Cops: Florida man hides heroin, drug in 5-year-old’s shirt

Authorities say a Florida man hid packets of heroin and other drugs inside his 5-year-old’s shirt while police were executing a search warrant.

West Palm Beach Police say they entered Frederick James’ apartment on Friday. They say James grabbed the child and carried him against his chest as a shield.

The Palm Beach Post reports James released the child without incident but police later found heroin and fentanyl packets hidden on the boy. The child was decontaminated in a neighbor’s apartment. Two other children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Heroin, fentanyl and marijuana were all found inside the home. James faces several charges including child endangerment and drug sales.

Author: Associated Press