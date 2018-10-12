Your money is paying for political campaign ads in Florida

As the race for Florida governor enters the final stretch, both gubernatorial candidates are saturating the airwaves with attack ads.

But did you know that your tax dollars are helping pay for them?

Florida is one of 12 states that offers public financing for candidates running for governor or state cabinet.

That means that after candidates reach a certain threshold, the state will match all contributions made by Florida residents up to $250.

The law has been on the books since 1986 and it is supposed to level the financial playing field for candidates running for state office.

But FGCU professor Peter Bergerson says it has become more like welfare for politicians.

“It’s not a loan, it’s a pure grant of money,” he said. “And so they can use it for the campaign and they don’t have to pay it back.”

Both Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis have cashed in on the public match.

Gillum has taken $1.1 million in taxpayer money and DeSantis has taken more than $1.5 million.

That’s only a small fraction of the state’s budget but it is still your money. Bergerson says it may not be money well spent.

“Has it really helped to bring more people into the process? That is really an unknown. This cycle, it has not,” Bergerson said. “It’s one of those laws that have probably outlived their usefulness, frankly.”

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

