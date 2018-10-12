Tips when donating to a charity after a disaster

Disasters like Hurricane Michael often prompt generosity toward those affected by the event. But unfortunately, there are some out there looking to take advantage of your generosity.

Here are some tips on giving to keep your money safe and ensure it goes to the intended places:

Get the charity’s exact name. With so many charities in existence, mistaken identity is a common problem. Thousands of charities have “cancer” in their name, for example, but no connection with one another. Resist pressure to give on the spot, whether from a telemarketer or door-to-door solicitor. Be wary of heart-wrenching appeals. What matters is what the charity is doing to help. Press for specifics. If the charity says it’s helping the homeless, for example, ask how and where it’s working. Check websites for basics. A charity’s mission, program and finances should be available on its site. If not, check for a report at www.give.org Check with state charity officials. In many states, charities are required to register, usually with the office of the attorney general, before soliciting. Don’t assume that every soliciting organization is tax exempt as a charity. You can readily check an organization’s tax status at: www.irs.gov