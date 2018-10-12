Hurricane Michael-related death toll rises to 11

The death toll from Hurricane Michael has jumped to at least 11, and FEMA Administrator Brock Long said he expects that number to continue to rise. As of Friday morning, more than 1.4 million utility customers from Florida to Virginia were without power.

“We’re still in life-safety mode,” Long told CBS News. “We’re not even close to having discussions on rebuilding yet.”

Mexico Beach, Florida, was one of the hardest-hit areas. Entire blocks of homes were obliterated in the small Panhandle community.

Thousands of National Guard troops and emergency workers are helping the survivors. On Friday morning, Michael’s remnants were over the Atlantic Ocean, lashing the New England coast with strong winds and heavy rain.

Michael death toll keeps climbing Five more deaths are being blamed on what was Hurricane Michael, bringing the new death toll to at least 11. Virginia State Police say they were called in Thursday afternoon to help find James E. King Jr., 45, who was swept away from his vehicle by floodwaters. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., special agents with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local volunteer firefighters found King’s body downstream. Four other deaths are being attributed to Michael in Virginia. In addition, authorities say 4 people died from storm-related incidents in Florida and one each in North Carolina and Georgia. The person who died in Georgia was an 11-year-old girl.

Michael out to sea but some effects still being felt One-time Category 4 Hurricane Michael was a post-tropical cyclone moving across the Atlantic early Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. But people in the Florida Panhandle were only beginning to deal with the destruction in its wake. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Michael’s core was 85 miles east-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia and 275 miles southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts, speeding east-northeast at 29 mph, the NHC said. It was still packing 65 mph maximum sustained winds. The hurricane center forecast that, “The center of Michael will move away from the United States today and move rapidly across the open Atlantic Ocean tonight through Sunday. ” … Some additional strengthening is expected today andtonight as the post-tropical cyclone moves across the Atlantic.”

Michael’s not done yet The National Hurricane Center said early Friday Michael was getting stronger as it was transitioning into a post-tropical storm. It still had damaging winds and was generating “life-threatening flash flooding … over portions of North Carolina and the southern mid-Atlantic” states, the center said. As of 2 a.m. EDT, Michael’s core was some 65 miles east-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It was heading northeast at 25 mph — very fast for a storm. According to the NHC, “On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move away from the coast of the United States during the next few hours and then begin to race east-northeastward across the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. ” … Michael is expected to continue to strengthen while becoming a post-tropical low during the next few hours.”

Michael about to move to Atlantic Ocean As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Michael was poised to move off the Virginia coast and become a post-tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Center said. Damaging winds and life-threatening flash floods are still occuring in portions of North Carolina and the southern mid-Atlantic states. Michael had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and was moving at 25 mph. Tropical storm conditions are occurring over portions of extreme eastern North Carolina, including the Outer Banks.

Updated power outage numbers There are over 1.5 million without power in six states as of 10 p.m. Thursday, officials said. A breakdown by state of the power outages. All numbers are approximate: 326,691 customers without power in Florida

37,966 customers without power in Alabama

133,333 customers without power in Georgia

92,000 customers without power in South Carolina

731,596 customers without power in North Carolina

271,487 customers without power in Virginia

Some Floridians return to find homes destroyed Deirdre Hawthorne and her family rode out the storm with more than 200 other people in a shelter, CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports. On her way home, she said she was filled with “dread.” She has called Bristol, Florida, home for the last 18 years. CBS News was with her when she saw her house for the first time. Somehow it was still standing beneath a twisted knot of fallen trees. Her daughter Amanda had to find another way into the house. Amanda said she was “devastated, scared, happy.” A tree happened to fall the other way, narrowly missing their home. But not everyone was so lucky.