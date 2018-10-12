Department of Health lifts swim advisory for Collier beaches

The Florida Department of Health has lifted a previously issued swim advisory for all Collier County beaches Friday.

The DOH says that bacteria levels are now within “accepted healthy levels” at Wiggins Pass, Naples Pier, South Marco Beach, Park Shore, Barefoot Beach and Vanderbilt Beach.

MORE: Bacteria in Collier County beaches leads to “poor quality” designation

For more information and detailed results, you can visit the Healthy Beaches Program website.

Writer: Emily Luft