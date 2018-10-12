FWC reports no red tide in Southwest Florida

Florida Fish and Wildlife released their red tide map Friday and it shows no red tide present in sampling on Southwest Florida beaches.

The news comes as a relief to beachgoers and business owners alike on Fort Myers Beach and many are taking advantage of the clear water and clear sky.

“Today we’re close to the water and it’s been great!”

Those visiting like Rick Baldasano are happy the water cleared up just in time for their vacation.

“I guess the hurricane came and kicked it all out I guess,” he said.

The clear water is much-needed for businesses that have been hurt by red tide for months.

Dave Gray runs a beach parking lot and he says his lot has never been more empty than it was this summer, saying he’d only have around four cars parked on a good day.

“It’s gorgeous — we’ve got no red tide, everyone should come back to Fort Myers Beach it’s just beautiful.”

And some like Baldasano who is planning to retire here say they want to come back for good.

“We’re going to build a house here and stay here we like it that much,” he said.

You can see the map HERE and additional information can be found at MyFWC.com/RedTide.

WINK News Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell goes over the latest red tide information below:

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Emily Luft