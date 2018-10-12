Deputies to patrol Bell Tower Shops this weekend

Four people were shot and killed at two separate shopping center shootings this week in Fort Myers.

Holly Trent of Fort Myers says the shooting is too close to home, she visits the Bell Tower Shops often with her family.

“We have dinner there all the time — it’s scary because I have two young children,” she said. “The bullets were sprayed in other areas … yeah it scares me — you could just be walking by and have something like that happen to you.”

Now, the Bell Tower Shops say deputies will patrol their biggest event this weekend, saying in part:

“As we would for any large community event, in addition to dedicated center security, we will have officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on-site for Saturday’s craft beer festival, Pumptober-Fest.”

The added security is welcomed by shoppers but the murders have people thinking about ways they can stay safe.

“I think everyone should be concern about their own safety — and protect themselves,” one shoppers said. “You can’t stop living because of fear.”

Deputies say the murder that happened outside of TGI Fridays was a targeted attack and no arrests have been made.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

