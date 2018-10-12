Death investigation in Naples Park now considered ‘suspicious’

A death investigation in Naples Park is now deemed suspicious according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies cordoned off a portion of 102nd Avenue Tuesday after responding to a suspicious incident. Two workers that were renovating a home in the neighborhood called police about a “foul odor” in the area, according to the police report.

Law enforcement found human remains at a home on 102nd Avenue N. and they have now identified the man as a Sarasota County resident.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are now the lead agency in the investigation, according to CCSO.

