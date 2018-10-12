Collier County Community Blood Center in urgent need of donations

Collier County’s Community Blood Center says they need donors to replenish their critically low inventories.

They have experienced a spike in need for blood and now have a significant decline in available blood products.

All blood types are needed and donors can give blood at the following locations:

Community Blood Center, Naples: Relocated from Downtown Naples to a new location at NCH North Naples Hospital Campus: 11190 Health Park Blvd. Naples, FL 34110, near the Brookdale entrance of the hospital. Their hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Community Blood Center’s upcoming bloodmobile locations: (A complete list can be seen at www.givebloodcbc.org )

Date Time Location Address 10-12-18 2 – 5:30 pm Culver’s – South Naples 5102 Tamiami Trail E., Naples 34113 10-13-18 11:30 am – 3:30 pm Culver’s – North Naples 5775 Airport Pulling Rd., Naples 34109 10-15-18 8:30 – 11:30 am Collier County Public Schools Administration Center 5775 Osceola Trail, Naples 34109 10-15-18 1:30 – 4 pm Shaw Development 25190 Bernwood Dr., Bonita Springs 34135 10-16-18 8:30 – 11:30 am City Of Naples 355 Riverside Cir. Naples 34103 10-16-18 1:30 – 4 pm Parker Aerospace 3580 Shaw Blvd., Naples 34117 10-17-18 11 am – 3 pm North Collier Regional Park 15000 Livingston Rd., Naples 34109

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. Minimum age to give blood is 16 with parent present. There is no upper age maximum, however. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated. Photo ID is required at donation time. Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.