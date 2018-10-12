Perry R. Carter, 34, photo courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
SARASOTA

Charlotte County firefighter arrested on new charges

Published: October 12, 2018 10:32 PM EDT
Updated: October 12, 2018 10:33 PM EDT

A Charlotte County firefighter accused of planting a camera in his bathroom was arrested again on new charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Perry R. Carter, 34, was arrested a week ago for video voyeurism after allegedly recording his house sitter with a hidden camera, according to the SCSO.

MORE: Charlotte County firefighter accused of using camera to record house sitter

Now, Perry faces additional charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and a single count of video voyeurism.

The investigation revealed he engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old child and recorded the interaction without her knowledge, the sheriff’s office said.

Carter is in custody tonight on $28,500 bond.

