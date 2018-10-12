Bishop who officiated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wedding visits SWFL

The Bishop of the Royal Wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Southwest Florida and spoke about the experience he officiated.

Bishop Michael Curry describes what it was being apart of the historical moment.

“I think they took seriously the fact that their marriage brings multiple worlds together – so you not only had Britain and America being brought together, but you had people from around the world of all religious types, all political persuasion,” Bishop Curry said.

Billions tuned in as Meghan Markle became a Duchess, and hundreds of people packed into Charlotte Harbor Event Center as Bishop Curry shared his message of love.

“To have the way of love, unselfish, sacrificial, love that seeks the welfare of others even before our own self interest,” Bishop Curry shared.

“It’s a real privilege it really is to be with Bishop Smith and be with this diocese that celebrates 50 years of ministry as the diocese of Southwest Florida.”

The community celebration continues into the evening with a Holy Eucharist and celebration along the Peace River.