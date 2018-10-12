Arrest made in Lehigh Acres Family Dollar shooting

An arrest has been made in relation to a shooting that took place outside a Family Dollar store in Lehigh Acres Thursday.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, following the shooting, patrol deputies quickly secured the scene where the shooting took place, and identified the suspect as Michael Gene Scurry, 16.

Scurry lives across the street from the Family Dollar and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement for several felony offenses, said LCSO.

After getting a warrant, deputies searched Scurry’s home, and found two rifles and a handgun hidden in the attic of the house.

Deputies say the rifle and the pistol were stolen during an unrelated vehicle burglary.

Scurry was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, 4 other firearm-related offenses, and Vehicle Burglary.

Detectives say this incident is unrelated to any other ongoing investigations.

EDITOR’S NOTE: WINK News policy is not to name or show minors under the age of 18 charged with a crime. However, many factors are taken into account and a suspect, whom is a minor, may be named if implicated in a serious crime such as a shooting or for causing serious harm to another.