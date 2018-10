93X Taco Fest to offer food, music in Bonita Springs

It doesn’t have to be Tuesday for Southwest Florida foodies to enjoy some delicious tacos.

93-X Taco Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, October, 14 at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs, 10451 Old 41 Rd.

Attendees can purchase $2 tacos and enjoy local music performed by Wilder Sons, SowFlo, and Soulixer.

Admission costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information, click here.