“Waste Watch” program aims to keep neighborhoods safe and clean

Waste Management and Charlotte County are teaming up with local law enforcement to relaunch their “Waste Watch” program.

The “Waste Watch” program is designed for Waste Management workers to assist in keeping a watch on any suspicious activity going on in local neighborhoods where they are clearing waste.

“They’re out and about all the time. they’ve got to be able to see things that are going on,” said Helena Mullen, who lives in Charlotte County.

“We can lookout for any type of suspicious activities, emergency type situations such as a house fire, vehicle accidents and we simply observe and report information,” said Todd Peres, District Manager of Waste Management in Charlotte County.

Peres says some of those incidents are caught on the truck’s drive cams and then turned over to authorities.

“Not only are we able to help keep their neighborhoods clean, but with the waste watch program we can be an extra set of eyes and ears out there and also help keep our community safe as well” said Peres.

Homeowners say they are impressed by waste management drivers going above and beyond to protect the local neighborhoods.

“They are taking on an extra responsibility and it just it shows how much they care about the people in their community and it’s much appreciated,” said Peres.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

