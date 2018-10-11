North Fort Myers man charged with DUI manslaughter

A North Fort Myers man has been arrested on DUI manslaughter following an early morning collision in April.

Kenneth Archer was traveling north on State Road 31 in a 2005 Ford F250, when he crossed the center line on a Caloosahatchee River draw bridge. Ashley Sullivan was traveling south on State Road 31 in a 2009 Kia Optima.

As he crossed over the center line, Archer moved into the path of Ashley, colliding the front left of his vehicle into Sullivan’s Optima. Ashley, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Thursday morning, Archer, 37, was placed under arrest for the accident — charged with DUI manslaughter and property damage. Toxicology results revealed the North Fort Myers man had a blood alcohol concentration level of .103, exceeding the legal limit of .08.

Lee County had six DUI fatalities in 2017, an increase from four in 2016 and a decrease of three from 2015, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The toxicology results also showed the presence of cannabis.

Writer: Michael Mora