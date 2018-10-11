McGuire Park renovations revitalizes neighborhood

After improvements to McGuire Park in Port Charlotte, kids are finally able to return and enjoy the new equipment that have been much needed for quite some time.

“We’ve been waiting for the park for quite a while because it means a lot to the kids and the community,” said Nancy Triado, a regular at McGuire Park.

MORE: Charlotte County’s McGuire Park due for a million-dollar upgrade

Nancy says she plans to visit the park often to walk with her friend and bring her grand kids too.

“It will be the spot for me to bring them here and enjoy time with them,” Nancy said.

Visitors say the park went from old and outdated to a kid’s splash pad paradise.

“Before you didn’t see a lot of kids playing at the park, you saw an older crowd that kind of kept to themselves,” said Sean English, who lives next to the park.

“Before they only had a little bit of swings and stuff for the kids and it wasn’t as clean and nice as it is now,” Nancy Triado said.

The 1.7 million dollar makeover that also features a brand new playground and outdoor exercise equipment is finally finished.

Parents agree that it was money well spent.

“So we’re seeing our money go into effect for a positive thing for our children and ourselves,” said Nancy.

“I’m hoping that it will boost the atmosphere of the neighborhood” said English.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

