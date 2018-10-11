8-year-old donates pajamas to foster care kids in SWFL

Taylor Reis is proud of the pajama piles in her parents’ garage.

“These are 110 pajamas,” Reis said. “But since I got five more and then I got three more and one, so that’s 119 pajamas.”

That may seem like a lot of PJ’s for an 8-year-old, but these aren’t for Reis. The PJ’s are part of her goal to give back to the community.

Reis plans to donate the pj’s to foster care kids.

“I realized that kids in foster care, they don’t have much of anything,” Reis said. “I wanted to help them.”

Lisa Moorehead was impressed by the little girl’s initiative.

“She actually approached us and asked us what we needed and that she wanted to do something,” Moorehead said, a foster Mom. “We need pajamas all the time.”

Moorehead volunteers for DONATE-4-KIDZ. The local charity has aspirations to provide every SWFL child entering the foster care system with a, “We Care Package.” The gift includes basic necessities, school supplies and other items.

“There is about 2,800 foster kids in our area,” Moorehead said. “They’re coming in at a rapid rate, so they get removed from their home with little or no belongings.”

Without donations like those from Reis, some foster families have to wait for financial support before they purchase their new children clothes.

Moorehead believes the little girl is an inspiration to other young children within the community, to help those less fortunate.

“It’s kids helping kids,” Moorehead said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora