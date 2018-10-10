Suspect sought in attempted sex crime

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who was involved in an attempted sex crime Monday night.

According to the victim, a man approached her in the area of Barbie Lane and Tucker Lane, and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was luckily able to get away and run for help. The man who attempted to assault her is still on the run from law enforcement.

He is described as a white male who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and cowboy boots, and was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information on a suspect fitting that description, who was seen in that area of North Fort Myers on Monday night, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.