Nursing assistant arrested for forging checks from elderly patient

A nursing assistant from Lee County was arrested for stealing from her elderly patient.

According to law enforcement, Kayla Smart was arrested on 13 charges of Uttering a Forged Instrument and 1 count of Exploiting Elderly/Disabled person, all of which are 3rd degree felonies.

Following an investigation by Lee County Sheriff’s Office, it was revealed that Smart, who worked for First Light Home Care, forged multiple checks totaling $4,900.

In the investigation report, it shows that they received reports from the victim’s power of attorney of abnormal check transactions.

After investigating and viewing the pictures from the Sun Trust Bank transactions, they were easily able to identify her in the pictures.

Law enforcement was able to locate where she was living and based on information from the investigation they found probable cause to perform an arrest.