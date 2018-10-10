Hurricane Michael having effects on SWFL coast

Reporter Channing Frampton Live in Everglades City

Effects from Hurricane Micheal are being felt here in Southwest Florida along the coast.

In Everglades City, the storm surge caused by wind surrounding the storm pushing water towards our coast.

WINK News talked to a longtime resident who has survived numerous hurricanes here in Florida.

You get the wind, and the water has to go somewhere, It’s a few-hour thing. Once the tide goes out, the water goes down,” said Orlo Hilton.

The water has subsided some but it is still threatening streets and parking lots in Everglades City.

Though some say the rise of the water now is nothing compared to Hurricane Irma over a year ago.

“We had 52” of water with Irma. This is nothing. It’s just a little wind,” said Sherron Cooper of Plantation Island.”

Reporter Britni McDonald Live in Sanibel

Residents in Sanibel were forced to evacuate the cottages near Blind Pass after three feet of sand started surrounding the cottages due to rising waters.

More than half a dozen of the cottages have water damage after waves from Hurricane Michael came flooding in.

People say they had to evacuate and move across the street as sand is covering picnic tables and surrounds the rentals.

“A lot of sand that got washed up, maybe a couple of inches of water in a few of our cottages,” said Jiri Vilim.

Vilim says after already taking a major hit in business because of red tide, damage from this hurricane is the last thing they needed.

“Honestly, it seems like its one thing after another this year, constantly something, this we didn’t think was going to affect us at all.”

But over on Lighthouse Beach, people were loving the stormy weather.

“I just love this, we live in Minnesota so this is fabulous,” said Emilie Turner.

“I would like to be able to go in the water and i cant. I know that it’s kinda scary doing that, but it’s great to watch, Turner said.

Although we are not getting the worst of it here, residents are still thinking of those up north as the brunt of the storm hits them.

It’s very sad, what we went through a year ago. It’s very hard, bad memories, so we wish them lots of good luck,” said Miranda Lebiedzinski.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Britni McDonald

