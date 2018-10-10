Two dead, two injured in shooting outside Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Bell Tower Shops near Society and TGI Fridays in Fort Myers.

Kevin Robinson, 55, and his son Javarsia Riggins, 33, were both fatally shot, according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Two other victims were transported to the hospital. An unidentified woman is in critical condition and an unidentified man is being treated for minor injuries.

A woman said she saw her husband and son killed in front of her. She said they were having dinner at TGI Fridays for her birthday when they went outside for a cigarette and someone started shooting.

I have never heard such screaming in my life. My heart goes out to that broken soul whose life was shattered tonight at Bell Tower in Fort Meyers. — &rea (@arbharrisonjr) October 10, 2018

Sheriff Marceno said the shooting is not a random act of violence and was targeted.

WINK News reported last year that Cru, a restaurant at Bell Tower Shops, provided active shooter training to their staff last year. In a statement regarding Tuesday’s shooting a manager said:

“Upon arrival, I was very relieved to see that one of my stellar employees took action and used the exact methods we practiced during our Active Shooter Response Program conducted by Aaron Forum and Cadre Machin with the assistance of Shoot Center Cape Coral.

“My employee rushed all other employees and guests inside to a safe location and locked the doors to secure themselves inside until the scene was secured. I am thankful to God in so many moments, but in a moment like this for giving our team the wherewithal to remember our training and put safety above everything else. It’s never about playing the hero, it’s about the safety of human life.”

In a separate statement the restaurant Society said in part:

“Everyone at Society is extremely saddened to hear about the shootings and resulting deaths that occurred at Bell Tower Shops last night and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families…

“We take the safety of our patrons very seriously and we have procedures in place to help protect our patrons and staff. We want to thank our staff who acted professionally and efficiently during the time of crisis. We also cannot thank Sheriff Carmine Marceno and the LCSO team enough for acting quickly and swiftly.”

Society is open regular hours.

Statement from Bell Tower Shops

Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with all who have been affected by this tragedy. Bell Tower Shops is cooperating fully with Lee County Sheriff’s Office as this is an ongoing investigation, any further inquiries should be directed to their Public Information Office.

Trust WINK News to update this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information should contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

If you were at the Bell Tower tonight, and have any information on the suspect(s) who opened fire, we need to hear from you! Call us 24/7 at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)! — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) October 10, 2018

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Emily Luft