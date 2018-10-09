Winds from Hurricane Michael causing flooding along SWFL coast
Hurricane Michael is causing flooding on Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Tuesday afternoon.
High tide is expected around 2:15 p.m. in most areas, so waters could continue to rise for a short time.
Hurricane Michael is passing to the west of Lee County on a forecast track toward the Florida Panhandle with 110 mph sustained winds.
Do you see flooding where you are? Text them to us at (800) 903-9465.
If you drive a car, you're not getting off Fort Myers Beach for a while. Streets are flooded with stormsurge.
Tide definitely higher than normal at #FortMyers #Beach thanks to #Hurricane #Michael
Not much #beach left at the Edison House! #hurricane #Michael #stormsurge
Can't say I've ever seen the water this high at the Pierside Grille in #FortMyers #Beach ! #stormsurge #hurricane #Michael #Florida
Most of the #Beach at #FortMyers beach is underwater today! #stormsurge #hurricane #Michael #Florida
Water approaching Lee Co. seawall repaired after Irma. #stormsurge #hurricane #Michael #Florida
Salty Crab's sandy seating area flooded today. #stormsurge #Florida #hurricane #Michael
Water inching closer and closer to The Cottage at #FortMyers #Beach #stormsurge #hurricane #Michael
The Mad Hatter is flooded near Blind Pass on #Sanibel Island thanks to #Hurricane #Michael #stormsurge
