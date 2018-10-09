Winds from Hurricane Michael causing flooding along SWFL coast

Hurricane Michael is causing flooding on Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Tuesday afternoon.

High tide is expected around 2:15 p.m. in most areas, so waters could continue to rise for a short time.

Hurricane Michael is passing to the west of Lee County on a forecast track toward the Florida Panhandle with 110 mph sustained winds.

