Sheriff Marceno names Lee County native Eric Smith as Undersheriff

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Eric Smith as Undersheriff for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening.

Smith is certified in both Corrections and Law Enforcement and has been on the force for more than 25 years, according to a press release.

He previously served as Colonel of the Law Enforcement Bureau and has worked in many different areas within the Lee County Sheriff’s Office including Major Crimes, Youth Services, Narcotics, District Detective and Marine Unit. Undersheriff Smith also spent several years working in corrections, road patrol and traffic.

“I am so excited for what’s to come. We have an amazing team in place and having Eric Smith as Undersheriff only strengthens our ability to get the job done,” Marceno said. “The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have only the best of the best in keeping this agency moving forward.”

Undersheriff Smith was raised in Lee County, is married, and has four children.

Writer: Emily Luft