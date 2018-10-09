Police investigating shooting outside Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

A major police presence is unfolding near Society and TGI Fridays at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers.

If you were at the Bell Tower tonight, and have any information on the suspect(s) who opened fire, we need to hear from you! Call us 24/7 at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)! — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) October 10, 2018

Squad cars can be seen blocking the parking lot near the shops and witnesses say they heard up to 20 gunshots.

