FORT MYERS

Police investigating shooting outside Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

Published: October 9, 2018 10:08 PM EDT
Updated: October 9, 2018 11:12 PM EDT

 

A major police presence is unfolding near Society and TGI Fridays at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers.

Squad cars can be seen blocking the parking lot near the shops and witnesses say they heard up to 20 gunshots.

Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media