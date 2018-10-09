Governor Scott closes state offices in 35 counties ahead of Michael

Gov. Rick Scott said Monday state offices will be closed in 35 counties where he has declared a state of emergency because of Hurricane Michael.

Scott said in a tweet that the offices will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday.

The 35 counties are:

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwanee, Lafayette, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Citrus, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Alachua, Union, Bradford and Baker.

Hurricane Michael is predicted to hit the Panhandle or Big Bend region in the middle of the week.

