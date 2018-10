Cape Coral infant hospitalized after being bitten by family dog

An 8-month old boy is fighting for his life after being bitten by a family dog, according to police.

It happened at a home on NW 45th Lane in Cape Coral Monday afternoon.

Domestic animal services took the dog and say it’s their first encounter with the animal.

We’re still working to get an update on the condition of the infant.

Writer: WINK News