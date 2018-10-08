President Trump arrives speaks in Orlando at police convention

President Donald Trump visits Orlando Monday to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference.

Trump will speak at the Orange County Convention Center around 1:30 p.m., the White House announced.

“The president will speak about the work of the administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement and securing the border,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump could also speak about GOP nominee for governor, Ron DeSantis, after endorsing him in a race that could make history if Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum brings home the win in November. He would be the first black governor of Florida.

Trump last visited Orlando in March 2017.

