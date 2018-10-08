Tropical Storm Michael could hit North Florida as Cat 2 hurricane

A tropical storm that formed rapidly off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula has gained strength and could become a dangerous Category 2 hurricane with an expected midweek strike on the Gulf Coast over the Florida Panhandle, forecasters say.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 26 counties to rush preparations in the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area, freeing up resources and activating 500 members of the Florida National Guard.

“This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous,” Scott said Sunday after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center. He warned that a storm surge could affect areas of Florida not in the storm’s direct path.

8AM UPDATE:

Location: 20.9°N 85.1°W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 982 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Michael emerged Sunday as a tropical storm with winds of up to 50 mph. But within hours, it gained more punch and its top sustained winds clocked in at 60 mph by late Sunday evening.

The storm is expected to gain hurricane status by Monday night or Tuesday as its center moves over the Yucatan Channel and then crosses the Gulf of Mexico, nearing the Florida Panhandle coast by Wednesday.

Tropical storm winds extended out 170 miles, primarily to the northeast and southeast of the storm’s center.

Forecasters advised residents along the northeastern and central U.S. Gulf Coast to monitor the storm’s progress.

Florida’s capital, Tallahassee opened two locations Sunday where residents could get sandbags to get ready for possible flooding.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who’s the Democratic nominee for governor, was planning to campaign in South Florida Monday and Tuesday, but said he would return to Tallahassee to help with storm preparations.

CBS Tallahassee affiliate WCTV says, “The Big Bend and South Georgia should prepare for tropical storm force winds by Wednesday. Winds in excess of 40 mph would be enough to knock over trees, power lines, and cause power outages. Heavy rain and flash flooding is also possible. The possibility of hurricane-force winds will be highest along the immediate coast and closest to Michael’s center around landfall.”

The city of Pensacola tweeted to residents, “Be sure you have your emergency plan in place.”

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth as well as the coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche. A warning indicates tropical storm conditions are expected, in this case, within 24 hours.

The hurricane center warned that the storm could produce a foot of rain in western Cuba, potentially triggering flash floods and mudslides in mountainous areas.

Michael is the 13th named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, according to hurricane center spokesperson Dennis Feltgen.

Author: CBS News