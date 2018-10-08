Estero teacher’s license revoked for making advances toward student

The Florida Department of Education just revoked an Estero High School teacher’s license after he was accused of making sexual comments and advances toward a student.

The things he’s accused of saying are enough to make parents worry about who you can trust with your kids.

“It’s sad that it makes you as a parent question every single person but you have to nowadays,” said one parent.

FDOE documents allege that two years ago, social science teacher Christopher Rohling offered to raise a 16-year-old student’s grade if she exposed herself to him.

The document also alleges he asked her to send naked photos to his Snapchat, and passed her a note asking for oral sex.

This isn’t the first time a teacher at Estero High School has been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Just last April, former art teacher Jennifer Hambling resigned after two staff members say they saw her inappropriately touching a male student, the two of them giving each other back rubs alone in her classroom.

“I mean you only get that one chance you cant say ‘oops I did it to this student I won’t do it again’ I mean it doesn’t work that way,” one mother said.

The Lee County School District dropped Hambling’s investigation after she resigned.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

