Estero teacher’s license revoked for making advances toward student

Published: October 8, 2018 11:17 PM EDT

The Florida Department of Education just revoked an Estero High School teacher’s license after he was accused of making sexual comments and advances toward a student.

The things he’s accused of saying are enough to make parents worry about who you can trust with your kids.

“It’s sad that it makes you as a parent question every single person but you have to nowadays,” said one parent.

FDOE documents allege that two years ago, social science teacher Christopher Rohling offered to raise a 16-year-old student’s grade if she exposed herself to him.

The document also alleges he asked her to send naked photos to his Snapchat, and passed her a note asking for oral sex.

This isn’t the first time a teacher at Estero High School has been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Just last April, former art teacher Jennifer Hambling resigned after two staff members say they saw her inappropriately touching a male student, the two of them giving each other back rubs alone in her classroom.

“I mean you only get that one chance you cant say ‘oops I did it to this student I won’t do it again’ I mean it doesn’t work that way,” one mother said.

The Lee County School District dropped Hambling’s investigation after she resigned.

Reporter:Hannah Vogel
