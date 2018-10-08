Charlotte High School janitor arrested for showing porn to a student

A janitor was arrested after showing pornographic videos to a student at Charlotte High School.

Parents are shocked, but they say the school handled it appropriately.

“Good afternoon parents and staff of Charlotte High School, I’m calling to inform you of an employee who was arrested today for showing obscene material to a minor,” said Principal Cathy Corsaletti in an audio message to the high school community.

Lawrence Williams, a custodian at the school, reportedly asked a student how to send inappropriate material to a friend.

A former student who knew Williams says he is surprised to hear about the incident.

“I’m wondering like where his mind is now to the point where he showed someone porn like girl, they’re minors,” said Germany Henry who graduated from Charlotte High in 2013.

Another janitor with the schools is in complete shock, questioning who performed his background check.

Moving forward, the district says they will ensure Lawrence doesn’t work in any school again in the future.

“This will be reported to the Department of Education so that he can’t go down to the road and work for another school,” said Michael Riley with the Charlotte County School District. “It’s unacceptable , it’s inexcusable, it’s… it’s disgusting.”

Williams is facing a charge of showing obscene material to a minor which is a third degree felony.

