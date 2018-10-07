FGCU ends Lipscomb’s unbeaten streak

Published: October 7, 2018 7:37 PM EDT

The FGCU Eagles took down three-time defending regular season champs in four sets 3-1 this weekend.

Both Lipscomb and FGCU are now 5-1 in conference.

WINK Sports reporter Melinda Lee was live breaking down the game. Watch the segment above.

Reporter:Melinda Lee
