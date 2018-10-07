Fort Myers man dies in motorcycle crash Sunday morning

A motorcycle crash closed westbound lanes of Lee Boulevard near Hazelwood Avenue S. Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. and the road was reopened around 12:45 p.m.

Jeffrey Robert Fowler, 41, of Fort Myers, was driving a Kawasaki Vulcan westbound on Lee Boulevard when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, according to FHP.

Fowler was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries, FHP said.