Citrus County considering fighting Dunbar sludge shipment

Citrus County is considering taking legal action to keep the Dunbar sludge from being shipped to them for processing.

The City of Fort Myers plans to send the toxic sludge to a facility in Citrus County for treatment before being sent to Alabama.

Citrus County Administrator Randy Oliver wrote the Department of Environmental Protection expressing his concerns.

The DEP is still reviewing the removal plan but Citrus County was never even notified that they were being shipped the sludge in the first place.

The City started dumping the sludge back in the 60’s in Dunbar and now arsenic levels are above standard drinking levels according to the latest testing.

Tresa Cannady is one of the surrounding households that is suing the city, and she feels bad for Citrus County.

“Now they want to take this stuff to Citrus County, Citrus County don’t want it because you taking the problem from Fort Myers to Citrus County and it’s going to be a bigger problem,” she said.

Randy Oliver has a conference call set up with the DEP Monday at 3:00 p.m. to get the latest information.

Tuesday there is a Citrus County board meeting where they will discuss the sludge shipment.