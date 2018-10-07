AMBER alert issued for 3-month-old girl out of Seminole County

FDLE has issued a Florida AMBER Alert for an infant out of Seminole County.

Na’tori Mazion, a 3-month-old girl, was last seen 400th block of West Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, Fla.

Na’tori has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and grey top with the word “princess” on it, a pink tutu, a pink headband and clear jelly shoes, FDLE said.

She may be with Tedtrick Mazion, 31, who has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

They may be traveling in a 2017 red Nissan Altima, tag number 4ALWY with black tint and black rims.

Writer: Emily Luft