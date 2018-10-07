20 killed in crash involving limo in upstate New York

Police said Sunday that 20 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in upstate New York. The Albany Times Union reported a limousine was carrying a wedding party when it crashed at the “notorious” intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A in the town of Schoharie, about 25 miles west of Albany.

Photos from the scene show a white stretch SUV entangled in trees off the side of the road.

State police said the crash was reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Times Union, citing local officials, reported that the limo sped down a hill and crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe. It’s unclear how many victims were riding in the limo or outside the store.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the store wrote that “there was a horrific accident in front of our business today.” In another post Sunday, the store said it was open for business “and could use your hugs.”

At least six ambulances and two helicopters responded to the crash, CBS affiliate WRGB-TV reported. The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators were en route to the scene Sunday morning. Authorities plan to hold a press conference on the crash at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Author: CBS News